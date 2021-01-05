Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $370.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $376.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

