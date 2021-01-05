Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,957 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 760.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $162.22 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

