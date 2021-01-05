Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

