Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

