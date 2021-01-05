Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $335.38 and last traded at $335.18. 4,496,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,707,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.90.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.40.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roku by 400.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

