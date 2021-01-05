Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $419.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.91. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

