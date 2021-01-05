Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $495.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.22.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.56 on Tuesday, reaching $492.58. 44,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,015. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

