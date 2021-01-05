Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) versus Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Financial Analysis

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Group 2 9 9 0 2.35 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus price target of $70.12, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.12%. Given Royal Caribbean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Group is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Group $10.95 billion 1.45 $1.88 billion $9.54 7.41 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.01 $930.23 million $5.09 4.66

Royal Caribbean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Group -24.36% -3.68% -1.26% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Summary

Royal Caribbean Group beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.