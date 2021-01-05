Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDS-A shares. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDS-A traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,599 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.