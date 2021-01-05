RPM International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

RPM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,013. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

