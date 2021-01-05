RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLXY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

