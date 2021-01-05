Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.10 and last traded at C$23.05, with a volume of 62833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,528,505. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

