Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

