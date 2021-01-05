Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 8%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 2,342,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,754,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.