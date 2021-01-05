Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Gap Down to $45.67

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.67, but opened at $42.71. Sanara MedTech shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

