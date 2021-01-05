Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 208.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2004338 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

