Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

