Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares in the last quarter.

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

