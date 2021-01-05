Scanetchain (SWC) Market Cap Hits $537,971.66

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Scanetchain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and IDAX. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 495.5% against the US dollar. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $537,971.66 and $636,436.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

About Scanetchain

SWC is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. The official website for Scanetchain is www.scanetchain.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

Scanetchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scanetchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

