Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $626.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18), with a volume of 311701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 602.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 526.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

