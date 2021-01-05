Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.50

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 17730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.59. The firm has a market cap of £717.58 million and a PE ratio of -106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.