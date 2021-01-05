Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) (LON:SOI) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44). Approximately 771,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 503,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.