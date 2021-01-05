Scott Davidson Sells 1,224 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AYX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alteryx by 36.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

