Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $241,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

