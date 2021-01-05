Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Trading Down 72.2%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) shares were down 72.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.