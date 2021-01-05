Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.