Sei Investments Co. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 412.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

