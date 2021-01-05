Sei Investments Co. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,543,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 117,708 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

