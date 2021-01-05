Sei Investments Co. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of RHP opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.