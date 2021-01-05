Sei Investments Co. Has $499,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 95,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

