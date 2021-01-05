Sei Investments Co. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

