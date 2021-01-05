Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

