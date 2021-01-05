Sei Investments Co. Purchases 885 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.