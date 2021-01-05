Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,934 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ingevity by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

