Sei Investments Co. Takes $416,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 795.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.35. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

