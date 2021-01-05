Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 4.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

