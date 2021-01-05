Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 741,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

