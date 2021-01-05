Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get SES alerts:

SES stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.