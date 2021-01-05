ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 6.9%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,816,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,054,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

