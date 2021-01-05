Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.19. Approximately 20,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

