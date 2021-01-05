Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SHRS opened at GBX 257.59 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 157.85 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.54. The company has a market cap of £79.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

Shires Income (SHRS.L) Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

