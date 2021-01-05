ShowHand (HAND) Trading 97.1% Higher Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 97.1% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $53,665.55 and $47.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00335998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025220 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

