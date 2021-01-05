Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $174.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $177.00 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $166.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $660.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $662.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $706.76 million, with estimates ranging from $692.30 million to $721.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

SSTK stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.