Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SMT opened at C$4.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.27 million and a P/E ratio of 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$4.56.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

