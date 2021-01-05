Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRRA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

