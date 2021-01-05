Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 27,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

About Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. The company owns and controls the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Copper King / Sonora Silver property, which consists of 50 unpatented lode claims located in Shoshone County, Idaho.

