SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$16.65 by Pi Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) has been assigned a C$16.65 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIL. Eight Capital upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

