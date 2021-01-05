Silverway 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $262.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,640.34 and $262.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.27 or 0.01228662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002681 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008101 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

