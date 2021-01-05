Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Slack Technologies worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,576 shares of company stock worth $33,410,264. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.