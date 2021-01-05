Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

